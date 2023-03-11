ARP - Jacksonville and Bullard each had a young man to qualify for the upcoming Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Champions.
Christian Espinoza, lifting in the 123-pound weight classification, lifted a total of 875 lbs. (315 squat, 210 bench press, 350 deadlift) to give Jacksonville the gold medal.
Mickey Ray, taking part in the 165-lb. weight group, hoisted a total of 1,355 lbs. (525/330/500) to enable Bullard to earn gold in the event.
The Region 3, Division 2 meet took place in Arp on Friday.
