JHS's Jazmyne White impresses at Longview Lobo Relays

LONGVIEW — Jazmyne White scored 33 of Jacksonville's 55 points at the Longview Lobo Relays on Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
White came in second place in the competition for most outstanding female athlete, which was won by Longview's DaNaucia Johnson, who tallied 34 points.
White won the gold in the 100 meter Dash, Long Jump and Triple Jump.
The Maidens came in sixth place in the team standings.
Finishing in front of Jacksonville in the team standings was Tyler Legacy (157), Longview (134), Texas High (92), Lufkin (77) and Pine Tree (63).
Jacksonville's boys came in seventh place, scoring 19 points.
Legacy was first with 133 points, followed by Kilgore (126), Longview (115.5), Pine Tree (105), Texas High (79.5) and Lufkin (48).
Varsity Girls Results (Jacksonville top finishers)
100 Meter Run- 1. Jazmyne White, 13.07
100 Meter Hurdles- 6. Kristiana Huddleston, 18.3
4X100 Meter Relay- 4. Nadajia Ross, Sa'Kiya Anderson, Trunijah Butler, White, 51.1
4X200 Meter Relay- 5. Ross, Butler, Anderson, White, 1:52.0
Long Jump- 1. White, 17'-0”
Shot Put- 4. Alyssa Justice, 32'-0.75”
Triple Jump- 1. White, 36'-4”
High Jump- 3. Keavia Brown, 4'-8”; 5. Huddleston, 4'-6”
Varsity Boys Results (Jacksonville top finishers)
3,200 Meter Run- 6. Angel Luna, 10:45
110 Meter Hurdles- 5. Kendrick Grant, 18.3
300 Meter Hurdles- 4. Grant, 45.1
4X100 Meter Relay- 4. John Johnson, Jermaine Taylor, Jwaylon Kennedy, Cash Bearden, 44.2
4X200 Meter Relay- 5. Johnson, Taylor, Kennedy, Bearden, 1:35.5
