JHS's McCuin, Canady sign NIL with NCAA Division I schools

Devin McCuin and Koda Canady, Jacksonville High School seniors, signed their respective national letters with University of Texas San Antonio and Lamar University in Beaumont on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
McCuin (6’-0”. 185, WR) will be joining the Jeff Traylor-coached Roadrunners, who finished 11-3 overall and 8-0 in Conference USA this past season.
UTSA will be joining the American Athletic Conference in mid 2023.
McCuin, one of 14 Texans signed by UTSA, was recently named as the 9-4A-I Utility Player of the Year and landed first team lauds at wide receiver and at safety.
Canady (6’-3”, 210, LB) will be joining a Cardinal squad that will under the direction of Pete Rossomando, who comes to Beaumont from the University of Charlotte.
Canady recorded 70 tackles (50 solo stops) during the 2022 season. He also led the league in interceptions with three.
Lamar will be rejoining the Southland Conference this summer after a brief go in the Western Athletic Conference.
McCuin and Canady will have their formal signing ceremony on Feb. 1, 2023, along with the rest of the Jacksonville High student-athletes who will be committing to play at the next level, according to Jacksonville athletic director, Jason Holman.
