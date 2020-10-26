JHS's McCuin picks up Congratulations' weekly award

\
The Jacksonville Indian broadcast team had a difficult time in deciding on the Play of the Week, according to Matt Montgomery.
And that is always a good thing.
After careful thought and analysis of several worthy plays, sophomore Devin McCuin was credited with making the Congratulations! Play of the Week.
With 9:18 to play in the second period, Jacksonville faced a fourth-and one from the Hallsville 31-yard line.
The Indian brain trust decided to go for the first down.
McCuin took a hand off ,and instead of a first down, he raced around the right side and scored a touchdown from 31 yards out that gave the Indians a three-touchdown advantage at the time.
Hallsville was able to pull to with one touchdown twice in the second half, but was never able to tie the score, thanks in part to Jacksonville claiming a 20-0 lead to start the night off.
McCuin will receive a trophy from Congratulations! of Jacksonville as a keepsake for making the play of the week.
The Indians went on to win 59-44.
