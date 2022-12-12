JHS's Tacarra Foreman plays in inaugural volleyball all-star game

LUFKIN - Tacarra Foreman, a senior at Jacksonville High School and a member of the Fightin' Maiden volleyball squad was among a group of area volleyball standouts that took part in the very first 936 East Texas All-Star Volleyball game.
The match took place on Saturday in Lufkin.
Coaches were able to nominate their top seniors, with a committee reviewing the applicants and selecting the best of the best to compete.
Student-athletes from 13 schools were selected to play in the event.
According to Jacksonville head volleyball coach Corrie Snider, Forman earned a spot on the West team based on her stats from her senior season.
This past season Forman racked up 192 kills, 28 aces, 80 digs, 17 assists and 50 blocks from her middle hitter position.
"The coaching staff at JISD is extremely proud of Tacarra (Foreman) and her accomplishments," Snider said in a media release. "The hard work and dedication that she displayed on and off the court was truly that of a Jacksonville Maiden."
