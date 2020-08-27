JISD Athletics: Electronic ticketing now available for next week's JMS VB match

Jacksonville's new electronic ticketing system is now up and running.
The first event that will implement electronic ticketing will by Jacksonville Middle School volleyball, which have a home match scheduled against Hubbard Middle School on Tuesday.
Fans may go to the jisd.org website now and purchase tickets for this match, according to Lynn Nabi, who is serving as the point person for the district's electronic ticketing program.
Jacksonville is partnering with HomeTown Ticketing in this endeavor. Electronic ticketing does not cost the district anything.
Football tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Sept. 7.
The Fightin' Indian varsity open the season on Sept. 25 by hosting Crandall at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
