JISD Pink Out t-shirt sales close on Tuesday

On Friday, Oct. 15 when the Jacksonville Indians host the Pine Tree Pirates, pink will be one of the dominating colors on display at the Tomato Bowl.
The annual Pink Out game is schedule for that evening.
Pink Out T-shirts can be purchased online through Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Simply go to spiritworx.com, click spirit stores, store #11858 to order.
A “Maidens” and an “Indians” style are available this year.
The shirts are available in sizes ranging from youth extra small to adult 3X.
Each shirt is $13, with sizes 2XL and 3XL costing slightly more.
Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Fightin' Maidens athletic program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.