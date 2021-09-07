JISD reminds fans all tickets are to be purchased online

Jacksonville Independent School District officials would like to remind the public that all ticket sales for athletic events (middle school as well as high school) are to be made online — no cash is accepted at the venues on game night.

Fans may use a debit or credit card at the gate on game day to gain entrance into the venue.

Ticket sales for the week begin at 8 a.m. on Monday morning weekly.

JISD accepts UIL passes, THSCA passes as well as JISD staff badges for all athletic contests.

 

 

 

