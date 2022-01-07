JISD to name new athletic director/head football coach on Monday

The Jacksonville Independent School District revealed on Friday afternoon that a Special Meeting has been called for Monday evening.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve the hiring of a new athletic director/head football coach for Jacksonville High School.
The Board of Trustees will meet in executive session beginning at 6:15 p.m., with the Special Meeting set to get under way at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the JISD Administration Building, 800 College Ave., and is open to the public.
The opening for athletic director/head football coach was the result of Wayne Coleman announcing his retirement in mid November.
