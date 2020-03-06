JMS Tennis: Boys edge Center, 9-8

CENTER — The Jacksonville Middle School boy's tennis handed Center a 9-8 defeat on the Roughriders' home court on Tuesday.
Center breezed by the JMS girls, 17-1.
The following Braves earned wins in boy's singles: Felipe Ortega, Jesus Vasquez, Gustavo Arellaño, Dylan Dosser and Joshua Dorman.
In boy's doubles, the Jacksonville teams of Westyn Hassell and Emmanuel Silva, Ortega and Vasquez,Vasquez and Arellaño, along with Jose Meza and Danny Ramirez all notched wins.
Jaeemee Calvillo accounted for the Maidens' lone win of the day.
