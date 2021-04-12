JMS Tennis: Dosser and Meza win 8th-grade Boy's Doubles title

Dylan Dosser and Jose Meza partnered up to win first place for Jacksonville Middle School in Boy's Doubles (8th grade) on Saturday during the JMS Invitational.
The JMS duo beat a team from Bullard, 8-5, in the title match.
In eighth grade Girl's Doubles, JMS's Marely Corona and Yadira Servin went 2-1 for the tournament and came in second place.
Also posting a silver medal finish was Abby Barrier and Lilian Zavala (seventh-grade Girl's Doubles). Barrier and Zavala won three of the four matches that they placed in.
JMS results from Jacksonville Middle School Tournament 4/10/21
7th grade girls doubles
Abby Barrier & Lilian Zavala – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Bullard – 6-3
2nd round – defeated Bullard – 8-5
Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 8-5
Final – lost to Center – 5-8
Sarah Huddleston & Melody Scruggs
1st round – defeated Bullard – 6-3
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-8
7th grade girls singles
Kenzie Ferguson
1st round – defeated Bullard – 6-2
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 1-8
Sophie McNeill
1st round – defeated Center – 7-5
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 5-8
Jada Wolf
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6
2nd round – defeated Center – 8-0
Cons. Final – lost to Bullard – 6-8
7th grade boys singles
Foster Todd
1st round – lost to Bullard – 0-6
2nd round – defeated Center – 6-4
3rd round – defeated Jacksonville – 6-1
Cons. Final – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6
Jesus Guerrero
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-8
2nd round – Lost to Jacksonville – 1-6
8th Grade boys doubles
Dylan Dosser & Jose Meza – 1st place
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-5
Semis – defeated Center – 8-2
Final – defeated Bullard – 8-5
Joseph Bentoski & Zach Anderson
1st round – lost to Center – 1-8
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-8
Josh Dorman & Adan Vasquez
1st round – lost to Center – 7-9
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 1-8
8th Boys singles
Danny Ramirez
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-3
Semis – lost to Bullard – 4-8
3rd place – lost to Bullard – 8-5
Diesel Thiel
1st round – lost to Bullard – 6-7
2nd round – lost to Center – 1-8
8th grade girls doubles
Marely Corona & Yadira Servin – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Bullard – 8-0
Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 9-8
Final – lost to Center – 2-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.