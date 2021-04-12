JMS Tennis: Dosser and Meza win 8th-grade Boy's Doubles title

Dylan Dosser and Jose Meza from Jacksonville Middle School teamed up on Saturday to win the championship in eighth-grade Boy's Doubles at the Jacksonville Middle School Invitational.

Dylan Dosser and Jose Meza partnered up to win first place for Jacksonville Middle School in Boy's Doubles (8th grade) on Saturday during the JMS Invitational.

The JMS duo beat a team from Bullard, 8-5, in the title match.

In eighth grade Girl's Doubles, JMS's Marely Corona and Yadira Servin went 2-1 for the tournament and came in second place.

Also posting a silver medal finish was Abby Barrier and Lilian Zavala (seventh-grade Girl's Doubles). Barrier and Zavala won three of the four matches that they placed in.

 

 

JMS results from Jacksonville Middle School Tournament 4/10/21

 

7th grade girls doubles

Abby Barrier & Lilian Zavala – 2nd place

            1st round – defeated Bullard – 6-3

            2nd round – defeated Bullard – 8-5

            Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 8-5

            Final – lost to Center – 5-8

Sarah Huddleston & Melody Scruggs

            1st round – defeated Bullard – 6-3

            2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-8 

7th grade girls singles

Kenzie Ferguson

            1st round – defeated Bullard – 6-2

            2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 1-8

Sophie McNeill

            1st round – defeated Center – 7-5

            2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 5-8

Jada Wolf

            1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6

            2nd round – defeated Center – 8-0

            Cons. Final – lost to Bullard – 6-8 

7th grade boys singles

Foster Todd

            1st round – lost to Bullard – 0-6

            2nd round – defeated Center – 6-4

            3rd round – defeated Jacksonville – 6-1

            Cons. Final – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6

Jesus Guerrero

            1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-8

            2nd round – Lost to Jacksonville – 1-6 

8th Grade boys doubles

Dylan Dosser & Jose Meza – 1st place

            1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-5

            Semis – defeated Center – 8-2

            Final – defeated Bullard – 8-5

Joseph Bentoski & Zach Anderson

            1st round – lost to Center – 1-8

            2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-8

Josh Dorman & Adan Vasquez

            1st round – lost to Center – 7-9

            2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 1-8 

8th Boys singles

Danny Ramirez

            1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-3

            Semis – lost to Bullard – 4-8

            3rd place – lost to Bullard – 8-5

Diesel Thiel

            1st round – lost to Bullard – 6-7

            2nd round – lost to Center – 1-8 

8th grade girls doubles

Marely Corona & Yadira Servin – 2nd place

            1st round – defeated Bullard – 8-0

            Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 9-8

            Final – lost to Center – 2-8

 

