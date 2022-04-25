JMS tennis report: Baugess wins third place at Tyler tourney

7th Grade

Boys Singles

Aaron Baugess – 3rd place

            1st round – defeated Sulphur Springs – 8-2

            2nd round – defeated Sulphur Springs – 8-1

            Semis – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-8

            3rd place – defeated Sulphur Springs – 6-4

Josh Perez

            1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8

            2nd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 4-6

            3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-6

Israel Horn

            1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-8

            2nd round – lost to Bullard – 1-6

            3rd round – defeated Tyler – 6-1 

Girls Doubles

Addyson Hoffpauir/Jasmiine Good

            1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-1

            2nd round – lost to Tyler – 4-8

            3rd round – defeated Jacksonville – 6-1

Lyndee Brown/Tessa Hobbs

            1st round – lost to Sulphur Springs – 4-8

            2nd round- lost to Tyler Legacy – 5-6

            3rd round – lost to Jacksonville – 1-6

 

8th Grade

Boys Singles

Anthony Rivas

            1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-8

            2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8

            3rd round – lost to Bullard – 3-6

Jayden Ortiz

            1st round- lost to Sulphur Springs – 3-8

            2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8

            3rd round – lost to Bullard 1-6 

Boys Doubles

Nathan Rodgers/Jesus Guerrero

            1st round – lost to Bullard – 8-0

            2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-8

            3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-6 

Girls Singles

Lilian Zavala – 4th place

            1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6

            2nd round – lost to Sulphur Springs – 2-8

            3rd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 2-6

Aubree Stickle

            1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-8

            2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-5 

Girls Doubles

Melody Scruggs/Michaela Whitley

            1st round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 8-3

            2nd round – lost to Bullard – 0-8

            3rd round – lost to Bullard – 3-8

