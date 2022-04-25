JMS tennis report: Baugess wins third place at Tyler tourney

7th Grade
Boys Singles
Aaron Baugess – 3rd place
1st round – defeated Sulphur Springs – 8-2
2nd round – defeated Sulphur Springs – 8-1
Semis – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-8
3rd place – defeated Sulphur Springs – 6-4
Josh Perez
1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8
2nd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 4-6
3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-6
Israel Horn
1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-8
2nd round – lost to Bullard – 1-6
3rd round – defeated Tyler – 6-1
Girls Doubles
Addyson Hoffpauir/Jasmiine Good
1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 4-8
3rd round – defeated Jacksonville – 6-1
Lyndee Brown/Tessa Hobbs
1st round – lost to Sulphur Springs – 4-8
2nd round- lost to Tyler Legacy – 5-6
3rd round – lost to Jacksonville – 1-6
8th Grade
Boys Singles
Anthony Rivas
1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-8
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8
3rd round – lost to Bullard – 3-6
Jayden Ortiz
1st round- lost to Sulphur Springs – 3-8
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8
3rd round – lost to Bullard 1-6
Boys Doubles
Nathan Rodgers/Jesus Guerrero
1st round – lost to Bullard – 8-0
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-8
3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-6
Girls Singles
Lilian Zavala – 4th place
1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6
2nd round – lost to Sulphur Springs – 2-8
3rd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 2-6
Aubree Stickle
1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-8
2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-5
Girls Doubles
Melody Scruggs/Michaela Whitley
1st round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 8-3
2nd round – lost to Bullard – 0-8
3rd round – lost to Bullard – 3-8
