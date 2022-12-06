JMS Tennis Report: Bullard 29, Jacksonville 17
Bullard MS 29, Jacksonville MS 17 (Nov. 29)

Jacksonville winners listed below

Boy's Singles

Andres Placanois, 6-2

Ben Bentoski, 6-5

Girl's Singles

Jennifer Hernandez, 6-5

Emery Stephens, 6-1

Lyndee Brown, 6-5

Bella Velenzuela, 6-2

Chika Achinivu, 6-5

Uriah Crenshaw, 6-1

McKenzie Reynolds, 6-4

Aliyah Rangel, 6-3

Sara Aquilar, 6-3

Khloe Villegas, 6-4

Boy's Doubles

Hayden Alexander/Andres Placanois, 6-3

Ben Bentoski/Aiden Thibodeaux, 6-5

Josh Rodgers/Andres Placanois, 6-4

Girl's Doubles

Bella Velenzuela/Chika Achinivu, 6-3

McKenzie Reynolds/Aliyah Rangel, 6-2

Khloe Villegas/Marse Lara, 6-5

