JMS Tennis Report: Bullard 29, Jacksonville 17

Bullard MS 29, Jacksonville MS 17 (Nov. 29)
Jacksonville winners listed below
Boy's Singles
Andres Placanois, 6-2
Ben Bentoski, 6-5
Girl's Singles
Jennifer Hernandez, 6-5
Emery Stephens, 6-1
Lyndee Brown, 6-5
Bella Velenzuela, 6-2
Chika Achinivu, 6-5
Uriah Crenshaw, 6-1
McKenzie Reynolds, 6-4
Aliyah Rangel, 6-3
Sara Aquilar, 6-3
Khloe Villegas, 6-4
Boy's Doubles
Hayden Alexander/Andres Placanois, 6-3
Ben Bentoski/Aiden Thibodeaux, 6-5
Josh Rodgers/Andres Placanois, 6-4
Girl's Doubles
Bella Velenzuela/Chika Achinivu, 6-3
McKenzie Reynolds/Aliyah Rangel, 6-2
Khloe Villegas/Marse Lara, 6-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.