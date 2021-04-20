JMS Tennis report: Dosser and Meza win Consolation title in Tyler

The Jacksonville Middle School tennis team traveled to the Rose City on Saturday for the Tyler Middle School Tournament.
Highlighting things for team Jacksonville was a Consolation championship in the 8th Grade Boys division.
That's where Dylan Dosser and Jose Mesa teamed up to win two of their three matches.
In the Consolation finals they knocked off their team mates, Josh Dorman and Adan Vasquez, 7-5.
JMS tennis results Tyler Middle School Tournament 4/17/21
8th Grade girls singles
Marely Corona
1st round – defeated Tyler – 6-0
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-6
8th Grade boys singles
Danny Ramirez
1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-3
2nd round – lost to Sulphur Spring – 4-6
Diesel Thiel
1st round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 6-1
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-6
Joseph Bentoski
1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-3
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 1-6
Zach Anderson
1st round –lost to Bullard – 0-6
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 1-6
8thGrade boys doubles
Dylan Dosser & Jose Meza – consolation winner
1st round – lost to Tyler – 3-6
2nd round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 6-2
Cons. Final - defeated Jacksonville – 5-7
Josh Dorman & Adan Vasquez
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 5-7
2nd round – defeated Sulphur Springs – 6-0
Cons. Final – lost to Jacksonville – 5-7
Foster Todd
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 6-4
3rd round – lost to Bullard – 1-6
7th Grade girls singles
Kenzie Ferguson
1st round – lost to Bullard – 1-8
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6
Liliana Zavala
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-4
2nd round – lost to Bullard – 0-8
7th Grade girls doubles
Sarah Huddleston & Melody Scruggs
1st round – lost to Bullard – 3-6
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 6-2
3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-6
Madison Hutson & Elizabeth Mejia
1st round –defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-3
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-7
Jada Wolf & Aubrey Stickle
1st round –lost to Tyler – 1-8
2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-4
3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-6
