JMS Tennis report: Dosser and Meza win Consolation title in Tyler

The Jacksonville Middle School tennis team traveled to the Rose City on Saturday for the Tyler Middle School Tournament.

Highlighting things for team Jacksonville was a Consolation championship in the 8th Grade Boys division.

That's where Dylan Dosser and Jose Mesa teamed up to win two of their three matches.

In the Consolation finals they knocked off their team mates, Josh Dorman and Adan Vasquez, 7-5.

 

 

 

JMS tennis results Tyler Middle School Tournament 4/17/21

 

8th Grade girls singles

Marely Corona

                1st round – defeated Tyler – 6-0

                2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-6 

8th Grade boys singles

Danny Ramirez

                1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-3

                2nd round – lost to Sulphur Spring – 4-6

Diesel Thiel

                1st round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 6-1

                2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-6

Joseph Bentoski

                1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-3

                2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 1-6

Zach Anderson

                1st round –lost to Bullard – 0-6

                2nd round – lost to Tyler – 1-6

 8thGrade boys doubles

Dylan Dosser & Jose Meza – consolation winner

                1st round – lost to Tyler – 3-6

                2nd round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 6-2

                Cons. Final  - defeated Jacksonville – 5-7

Josh Dorman & Adan Vasquez

                1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 5-7

                2nd round – defeated Sulphur Springs – 6-0

                Cons. Final – lost to Jacksonville – 5-7

 7th Grade boys singles

Foster Todd

                1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6

                2nd round – defeated Tyler – 6-4

                3rd round – lost to Bullard – 1-6

 7th Grade girls singles

Kenzie Ferguson

                1st round – lost to Bullard – 1-8

                2nd  round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-6

Liliana Zavala

                1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-4

                2nd round – lost to Bullard – 0-8

 7th Grade girls doubles

Sarah Huddleston & Melody Scruggs

                1st round – lost to Bullard – 3-6

                2nd round – defeated Tyler – 6-2

                3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-6

Madison Hutson & Elizabeth Mejia

                1st round –defeated  Tyler Legacy – 8-3

                2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-7

Jada Wolf & Aubrey Stickle

                1st round –lost to Tyler – 1-8

                2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-4

                3rd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 1-6

 

