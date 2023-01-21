JMS tennis report (Longview Tournament)
Progress file photo/Jay Neal
JMS tennis team results at Longview Tournament 1/19/23
 
Boys singles
Joe Bentoski
       Lost to Hallsville 3-8
       Won 8-2
       Won 8-4
       Lost 5-8
       Lost to Spring Hill  3-8
Girls Singles
Jazmyn Torres
       Defeated Nacogdoches 8-5
       Lost to Whitehouse 0-8
       Lost to Tyler High  0-8
Aubree Stickle
       Lost to Tyler High 6-8
       Defeated Pine Tree 8-7 (3)
       Defeated Nacogdoches 8-0
       Lost to Tyler High 2-8
Bethany Urquiza
       Lost to Lindale 1-8
       Defeated Nacogdoches 8-1
Alex Lopez
       Lost to Lindale 0-8
       Lost to Tyler High 0-8
       Lost to Nacogdoches 4-8
Boys Doubles
Jones/Rivas
       Lost to Kilgore 1-8
       Lost to Pine Tree 2-8
       Lost to Tyler High 0-8
Mixed Doubles
Vasquez/Zavala
       Lost to Tyler Legacy 2-8
       Lost to Whitehouse 0-8
       Defeated Nacogdoches 8-3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you