JMS tennis report (Longview Tournament)

JMS tennis team results at Longview Tournament 1/19/23
Boys singles
Joe Bentoski
Lost to Hallsville 3-8
Won 8-2
Won 8-4
Lost 5-8
Lost to Spring Hill 3-8
Girls Singles
Jazmyn Torres
Defeated Nacogdoches 8-5
Lost to Whitehouse 0-8
Lost to Tyler High 0-8
Aubree Stickle
Lost to Tyler High 6-8
Defeated Pine Tree 8-7 (3)
Defeated Nacogdoches 8-0
Lost to Tyler High 2-8
Bethany Urquiza
Lost to Lindale 1-8
Defeated Nacogdoches 8-1
Alex Lopez
Lost to Lindale 0-8
Lost to Tyler High 0-8
Lost to Nacogdoches 4-8
Boys Doubles
Jones/Rivas
Lost to Kilgore 1-8
Lost to Pine Tree 2-8
Lost to Tyler High 0-8
Mixed Doubles
Vasquez/Zavala
Lost to Tyler Legacy 2-8
Lost to Whitehouse 0-8
Defeated Nacogdoches 8-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.