JMS Tennis report: Tribe roll to 21-8 win over Tyler High

Jacksonville Middle School stormed past Tyler High 21-8 on Thursday.
The Tribe notched six wins in Boy's Singles where Jose Meza (6-4), Diesel Thiel (6-0) and Dylan Dosser (6-0) earned victories.
Other winners included Danny Ramirez (6-0), Joseph Bentoski (6-3) and Joshua Dorman (6-0).
Winners of Girl's Singles matches for Jacksonville were: Marely Corona (6-1), Yadira Servin (6-2), Abby Barrier (6-0), Lillian Zavala (6-3), Jada Wolf (6-4) and Ariel Mecillas (6-2).
JMS won five of the six Boy's Doubles matches that were contested.
Mesa and Ramirez won 6-1, Thiel and Dosser came out on top 6-0 and Bentoski and Dorman posted a 6-3 win.
Vasquez and Wright downed their opponents, 6-3.
In Girl's Doubles play, the JMS pairings of Servin and Perez won 6-4, Corona and Adams hammered out a 6-2 victory and Stickle and Wolf edged their opponents, 6-5.
Mecillas and McNeill earned a 6-5 win and Hutson and Corona came out on top 6-2.
