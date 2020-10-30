JMS Tennis report: Tribe roll to 21-8 win over Tyler High
Metro Creative Connection

Jacksonville Middle School stormed past Tyler High 21-8 on Thursday.

The Tribe notched six wins in Boy's Singles where Jose Meza (6-4), Diesel Thiel (6-0) and Dylan Dosser (6-0) earned victories.

Other winners included Danny Ramirez (6-0), Joseph Bentoski (6-3) and Joshua Dorman (6-0).

Winners of Girl's Singles matches for Jacksonville were: Marely Corona (6-1), Yadira Servin (6-2), Abby Barrier (6-0), Lillian Zavala (6-3), Jada Wolf (6-4) and Ariel Mecillas (6-2).

JMS won five of the six Boy's Doubles matches that were contested.

Mesa and Ramirez won 6-1, Thiel and Dosser came out on top 6-0 and Bentoski and Dorman posted a 6-3 win.

Vasquez and Wright downed their opponents, 6-3.

In Girl's Doubles play, the JMS pairings of Servin and Perez won 6-4, Corona and Adams hammered out a 6-2 victory and Stickle and Wolf edged their opponents, 6-5.

Mecillas and McNeill earned a 6-5 win and Hutson and Corona came out on top 6-2.

