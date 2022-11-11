JMS Tennis Report: Whitehouse 30, Jacksonville 16

Whitehouse 30, Jacksonville 16 (Nov. 10)
(JMS winners listed)
Boy's Singles
Aaron Baugess, 6-5
Azrael Loyola, 4-2
Girl's Singles
Cadie Carr, 6-5
Bella Velenzuela, 6-5
Jennifer Hernandez, 6-4
McKenzie Reynolds, 4-3
Kelly Lima, 4-2
Aliyah Rangel, 4-1
Chika Achmivu, 4-1
Boy's Doubles
Leo Alvarez/Aaron Baugess, 6-2
Gustavo Mascorro/Aidan Upton, 6-5
Girl's Doubles
Mary Grace Peacock/Emery Stephens, 6-3
Cadie Carr/Lyndee Brown, 6-3
Uriah Crenshaw/Dalila Martinez, 6-4
McKenzie Reynolds/Kelly Lima, 6-0
Aliyah Rangel/Maryse Lara, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.