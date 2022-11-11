JMS Tennis Report: Whitehouse 30, Jacksonville 16
Progress file photo

Whitehouse 30, Jacksonville 16 (Nov. 10)

(JMS winners listed)

Boy's Singles

Aaron Baugess, 6-5

Azrael Loyola, 4-2

Girl's Singles

Cadie Carr, 6-5

Bella Velenzuela, 6-5

Jennifer Hernandez, 6-4

McKenzie Reynolds, 4-3

Kelly Lima, 4-2

Aliyah Rangel, 4-1

Chika Achmivu, 4-1

Boy's Doubles

Leo Alvarez/Aaron Baugess, 6-2

Gustavo Mascorro/Aidan Upton, 6-5

Girl's Doubles

Mary Grace Peacock/Emery Stephens, 6-3

Cadie Carr/Lyndee Brown, 6-3

Uriah Crenshaw/Dalila Martinez, 6-4

McKenzie Reynolds/Kelly Lima, 6-0

Aliyah Rangel/Maryse Lara, 6-1

