JMS tennis team conquers Tyler, 19-13
Jacksonville MS 19, Tyler 13 (Feb. 28)

JMS winners listed below

Boys Singles

Aiden Thibodeaux, 6-4

Leo Alvarez, 6-0

Andres Placanois, 6-1

Carlos Comacho, 6-0

Ben Bentoski, 6-4

Azariel Loyol, 6-4

Gustavo Mascorro, 6-3

Boys Doubles

Aaron Baugess/THibodeaux, 6-5

Placanois/Comacho, 6-0

Bentoski/Alvarez, 6-1

Mares/Loyol, 6-2

Mascorro/Chineme Achinivu, 6-4

Girls Singles

Jennifer Hernandez, 6-5

Emory Stephens, 6-0

Cadie Carr, 6-2

Kelly Lima, 6-4

Kelly Lima, 6-3

Girls Doubles

Hernandez/Juana Otero, 6-2

Stephens/Carr, 6-4

