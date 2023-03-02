Jacksonville MS 19, Tyler 13 (Feb. 28)
JMS winners listed below
Boys Singles
Aiden Thibodeaux, 6-4
Leo Alvarez, 6-0
Andres Placanois, 6-1
Carlos Comacho, 6-0
Ben Bentoski, 6-4
Azariel Loyol, 6-4
Gustavo Mascorro, 6-3
Boys Doubles
Aaron Baugess/THibodeaux, 6-5
Placanois/Comacho, 6-0
Bentoski/Alvarez, 6-1
Mares/Loyol, 6-2
Mascorro/Chineme Achinivu, 6-4
Girls Singles
Jennifer Hernandez, 6-5
Emory Stephens, 6-0
Cadie Carr, 6-2
Kelly Lima, 6-4
Kelly Lima, 6-3
Girls Doubles
Hernandez/Juana Otero, 6-2
Stephens/Carr, 6-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.