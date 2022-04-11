JMS Tennis: Tribe win 3 consolation titles in own tournament

Two singles players, along with a doubles team representing Jacksonville Middle School won consolation bracket championships at the Jacksonville Middle School Invitational Tournament on Friday.
In the 7th-Grade Boys Singles division, Jacksonville's Aaron Baugess went 3-1 in tourney play and defeated teammate, Cole Hays, 8-1, in the consolation final.
Lillian Zavala also was a consolation bracket title winner. She won three of her four matches to take the consolation crown in the 8th-Grade Girls Singles division.
Zavala downed an opponent from Bullard, 8-5, in the finals match.
In Boys Doubles, Carlos Camacho and Ben Bentowski teamed up to take the consolation crown by topping Hayden Alexander and Leo Alvarez of Jacksonville, 8-4.
