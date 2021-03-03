Joaquin stuns No. 8-ranked Rusk, 14-4

RUSK — Joaquin came into Lady Eagle Park on Tuesday and pulled off a huge upset by beating Class 4A's No.-8-ranked Rusk Lady Eagles, 14-4.
Joaquin, who plays at the Class 2A level, is 2-0.
The visitors scored 12 runs in the final-three innings in route to posting the dominating win.
Chloee Mason got the win in the circle for Joaquin. She gave up four hits, struck out 11 and walked one.
Joaquin batters collected a total of 10 hits in the game.
Rusk will have several chances at redeeming itself in the coming days. The Lady Eagles will be playing in the Hallsville Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.