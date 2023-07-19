Jonah McCown receives first NCAA Division I offer

The University of North Alabama presented Jonah McCown, a senior at The Brook Hill School, with his first NCAA Division I late last week.
In his first season as a varsity starter last year, McCown passed for 2,000 yards and tossed 22 touchdown passes.
According to various reports, McCown has had a productive off season, both as a member of the Guard’s 7 on 7 team and on the summer camp circuit, which included a stop at North Alabama.
North Alabama is a member of the brand new United Athletic Conference, which includes Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be joining the football-specific league next year.
McCown is a Jacksonville native and is the son of Luke and Katy McCown.
Luke McCown played quarterback for several teams during his 12-season NFL career.
