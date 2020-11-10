Jones gets tricky in making Play of the Game

A little bit of trickery by Darrion Jones went a long way for the Jacksonville Indians on Friday night during a game against Pine Tree.
On Jacksonville's opening drive, it appeared the Indians were going to go three and out, after the Pirate defense held the Indians to a net of two yards on the Tribe's first three plays from scrimmage.
Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman has a reputation for being creative when it comes to special teams, and Coleman dug deep into his bag of tricks on Friday night.
On fourth down, Jones dropped back to seemingly punt the football, as the Tribe's drive had stalled at the Pine Tree 40-yard line.
Instead of punting, Jones lofted a pass to Kasey Canady, which resulted in a 21-yard gain and a first down to keep the Indian drive alive.
The Tribe ended the march on a high note when Canady reeled in a 6-yard touchdown strike from Patrick Clater.
Jones' successful execution of the trick play was named as the Play of the Game by the Jacksonville broadcast crew.
Jones will receive a trophy from Celebrations! as a keepsake to remember his special play.
