Jordan's bat, Gillispie's arm give Troup a 6-1 triumph over Tatum

TATUM - Qhenja Jordan went 3-3 at the plate and Taylor Gillispie hurled a complete-game 3-hitter to fuel Troup to a 6-1 win over Tatum on Friday in Tatum.
Included in Jordan's body of work was a double and an RBI.
The Lady Tigers (10-5-1, 3-0 in 16-3A) tallied 11 hits in the game.
Other offensive standouts for Troup included Tara Wells (2-4, 2 RBI), Gillispie (2-4, two 2B,1 RBI), MaKayla Spencer (3B, RBI) Bailey Blanton (3B) and Sydnie Dickey (1B, RBI).
Gillispie, Troup's ace, pitched a complete game to collect the win in the circle. She gave up three hits, struck out 10 and didn't walk anyone.
Troup will step out of conference play on Monday when they travel to Malakoff to meet up with Cross Roads at 11 a.m. and Malakoff at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.