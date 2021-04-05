Jordyn Whitaker strokes grand slam in Texas' rout over Texas Tech

AUSTIN — Jordyn Whitaker stroked a grand slam home run over the wall in center field at McCombs Stadium on Friday to help send No. 7-ranked Texas to a 10-1 rout over Texas Tech.
Whitaker is a true freshman from Jacksonville.
She is batting .391 (18-46) and has blasted two home runs and driven in 13 runs.
The Longhorns led 3-1 before Whitaker went yard.
Texas (26-3, 2-0) swept the Big XII series by winning, 2-1, on Saturday. Texas Tech is 0-5 in conference play.
Texas will take a break from conference play by visiting Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.