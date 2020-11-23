Jose Solano makes Congratulations! Play of the Game

Jose Solano, senior placekicker for the Jacksonville Indians, was responsible for making the Congratulations! Play of the Game in Friday's loss to Texas High.
Solano drilled a 32-yard field goal with 7:22 left in the third quarter.
The field goal was the Tribe's longest of the season.
Solano has gone about his business in workman-like fashion this season and has been a consistent force for Jacksonville.
Earlier this fall Solano was voted as co-homecoming king at Jacksonville High School.
Jacksonville's Play of the Game is determined each week by the Indian broadcast time. Each weekly winner is presented with a trophy from Congratulations! to commemorate the Play of the Game.
