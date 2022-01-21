Josh McCown being considered to fill Houston Texans head coaching vacancy

HOUSTON — According to NFL.com and several other national media outlets, the Houston Texans conducted an interview this week with Jacksonville-native Josh McCown to potentially fill the team's head coaching vacancy.
This is the second-consecutive year that McCown has sat down with the Texans to discuss taking over the reins of the club, who parted ways with head coach David Culley after one season earlier this month. The Texans finished 4-12 this past season.
Others having completed an interview with Houston include former Miami Dolphins' head coach, Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward, who is currently an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University.
McCown, 42, is highly regarded by many in the NFL circles, despite having never served in any coaching capacity at the collegiate or professional level.
His last NFL action came in the closing half of the 2020 campaign where he was a member of the Texans' practice squad.
McCown worked as an offensive assistant coach at Rusk High School last season where his sons Owen and Aiden were members of the team.
