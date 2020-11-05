Josh McCown joins Houston Texans' active roster

HOUSTON — Jacksonville native Josh McCown joined the Houston Texans on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old NFL veteran was signed off of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
McCown will join Houston starter Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron in the Texans' quarterback room.
McCown, who now lives in Rusk, along with his family, had been a member of the Eagles' practice, participating in a virtual fashion, while working out on his own locally.
McCown's NFL career began in 2002.
In addition to the Eagles, McCown has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.
