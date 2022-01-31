Josh McCown one of 3 finalists for Texans' head coaching job

The Houston Texas released a short list of finalists for their head coaching vacancy on Monday.
Included on the list was Josh McCown, 42, of Jacksonville, former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon.
McCown also interview for the job last year, but Houston settled on David Culley, who was recently let go after the Texans won just four games this past season.
Although he has never coached in college, or at the professional level, the 18-year NFL veteran is viewed by many as the favorite to become the Texans' next head coach.
McCown served as an offensive assistant at Rusk High school last fall, where his sons Owen and Aiden were members of the Eagle football team.
