Josh McCown says it's not about praying for change, but having courage to be the change

National Football League veterans Josh McCown, who is from Jacksonville, and Josh Norman of the Buffalo Bills participated in a round table discussion on NFL Total Access earlier this week, along with Steve Wyche and Michael Robinson of the NFL Network.
McCown and Norman are both members of the Players Coalition Task Force.
The topic of the day was the on-going protests in America and the action that is needed in the future as the nation responds to the death of George Floyd early last week.
Floyd died after a former Minneapolis, Minn. Police officer restrained Floyd by forcefully placing his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.
On Tuesday the charges against that officer were upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder. He also has been charged with manslaughter.
In addition, three policemen who were also present at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
McCown said that he believes change comes from within and that people must have the courage to actually be the change agents.
"It's the conversations inside our own walls that we must change, and it's a language inside our own walls that we must change,” he said. “So that really burdened my heart and from then on, obviously my friend, former teammate Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins and the guys that started the Players Coalition, we wanted to start using our voice and leveraging our platform for good to hope we make a dent in this and bring about change. Sometimes I feel like we're put in a space that, it's not about praying for change but it's praying for courage to be the change.”
McCown added that he believes the effects of continued racism in America to be far more deadly than coronavirus (COVID-19).
That's what it is about right now. I'm thankful that other people, in the middle of this global pandemic, we're finally realizing what the real pandemic is, and we're finally seeing it,: he said. “I'm so heartbroken for George Floyd and his family. So my prayer is that there would be courage to rise out of this and good to come from this, and that we would continue to move this thing forward and gain ground in this area because this is a true thing that's going to kill us. It's not COVID-19, it's this. This is what we have to fight against. It's on us as white people to step up, have a conversation with one another that would start to change and break the generation of cycles of racism that we see throughout our country."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.