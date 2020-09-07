Josh McCown to become oldest NFL practice squad player in history

ESPN is reporting that Josh McCown will be signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, which will make the Jacksonville native the oldest practice squad player in NFL history.
ESPN obtained its information from league sources, according to the report.
McCown, 41, is reportedly being signed as a back up should one or more of the Eagles' quarterbacks are forced to miss time due to coronavirus this season.
The story went on to say that McCown would continue to workout in Texas and would participate in team meetings in a virtual manner.
McCown and family recently moved to Rusk from Charlotte, NC, where sons Owen and Aiden are starters on the Rusk High School football team.
McCown played in three games for Philadelphia last season.
