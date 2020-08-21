Josh's boys, Owen, Aiden McCown join Rusk football team

RUSK — The Rusk High School football team picked up a couple of new members this week.
Owen and Aiden McCown, sons of Josh and Natalie McCown, traded in the Green and Black of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC for the Red and Black of Rusk.
Not surprising, both young men are quarterbacks; it seems to be in their blood — dad has thrown for over 17,700 yards and nearly 100 touchdowns during his long NFL career, which began in 2002 and was still going strong as recently as last season when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Owen, a lanky lefty, seems to have a promising future ahead of him, as he has received offers from NCAA Division I schools Virginia Tech, University Nevada Las Vegas and Charlotte.
Playing behind North Carolina signee Drake Maye last season, Owen was limited to 123 passing yards.
The decision to move to East Texas seems to make sense for the McCowns for several reasons.
A few days ago the North Carolina High School Athletic Association made the decision to postpone football until early February 2021 due to concerns surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19). And after things start back up, teams will be limited to just seven regular season games.
Having a lot of down time is usually not a positive thing in the sports world.
Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton said the primary reason his team grew by two this week is family.
“We are happy that they are back in East Texas where Luke (McCown) and Randy (McCown) and their families are,” he said. “Family is important to them and they all are good people.”
Sitton said that it is his understanding that Owen and Aiden plan to finish their high school playing days at Rusk.
Sitton, who is in his first season as the Eagles' head coach, was somewhat guarded with his words and comments about his latest acquisitions, and for good reason.
“I know it is news that Josh and his family are back in East Texas, and that his sons will be playing football here, but we need to remember that these are kids,” Sitton said. “I want to make sure the transition is smooth for them, and give them a chance to get to know their teammates and get used to the way we do things.
“They will start practicing with the team on Monday, and we will see how things go.”
Rusk opens the regular season by visiting Fairfield on Aug. 28. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
