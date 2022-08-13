Jowell Hancock comes out of retirement to coach Bullard linebackers

Former Rusk head football coach Jowell Hancock has put retirement in moth balls.
Hancock, who coached the Eagles from 2016-19 where his teams went 22-25, is now serving as the new linebackers coach at Bullard High School.
Following his retirement, Hancock, who is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, worked on the family cattle farm.
It's often been said that when the coaching itch strikes, many men must scratch it; so when the opening on the defensive side on head coach Scott Callaway's staff at Bullard came up, it seemed like a good fit for both parties.
Before working as head coach at Rusk, Hancock led the Dayton Cowboys for five seasons, after serving as an assistant at the southeast Texas school for a number of years prior to moving into the big chair.
Hancock will also serve as the head boy's track and field coach at Bullard.
He will get a chance to get back on the field at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Thursday, when Bullard comes to Jacksonville for a preseason scrimmage. The start time for the game will be announced early next week.
