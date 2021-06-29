Jr. Golf: Troup linkster nabs first place finish at Hide-A-Way Lakes

HIDEAWAY — Jaxson Smith of Troup won first place in the Boys 13-14 grouping at the NTPGA East Medalist tour stop at Hide-A-Way Lakes Golf Club on Monday.
Smith shot a sizzling 79 to claim bragging rights.
In the Girls 13-14 division, Rusk's Katelyn Henslee came in at 101 to finish as the runner up.
Jacksonville's Grady Ault carded an 85 and ended up tied for third in the Boys 15-18 segment. He was only three strokes behind the winner, Landry Rogers of Gainesville.
Two girls from Bullard, Adyson Pipkin and Josie McClure, came in fourth and sixth, respectively, in the Girls 15-18 grouping.
Pipkin fired a 95 and McClure came in at 97.
