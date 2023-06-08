Jr. Gran Prix Tennis: Jacksonville, Bullard juniors set to compete in Sat. tourney

Some of the area's top junior players from Jacksonville and Bullard are slated to compete in the Jacksonville Tennis Association's Junior Gran Prix tournament Saturday.
The day-long event will take place at the Jacksonville High School tennis courts on Corinth Road.
In the Boys 12 division, Daylin Mares of Jacksonville will take on Davis Sayre of Longview at 9:45 a.m.
At 9 a.m., Jacksonville's Chineme Achinivu will play Quinn Campbell of Harleton.
In the Boys 18 segment, three young men representing Bullard and seven from Jacksonville will compete for the divisional title.
In the round of 16, Diesel Thiel will face Danny Ramirez at 9 a.m. Both are from Jacksonville.
Bullard's Carson Dodd will battle Jose Meza at 9 a.m. as well.
Receiving first round byes are Logan Brooks and Matthew Looney of Bullard and Dylan Dosser, Windom Hamilton, Westyn Hassell and Emmanuel Silva from Jacksonville.
Rollins Campbell of Bullard will face Tyler's Grant Schultz at 9:30 a.m. in the Girls 10 division.
Campbell will be joined by two girls from Longview and four out of Tyler in the segment.
The Girls 12 singles will be an all-Longview affair, with six girls having signed up to compete.
Five of the six competitors in the Girls 14 segment are from Jacksonville.
Cadie Carr will test Mary Grace Peacock at 9 a.m. while Chika Achinivu of Jacksonville plays Sydney Spain from Whitehouse.
Jacksonville's Lillian Zavalla and Emery Stephens garnered opening round byes.
As of Thursday morning, Aubree Stickle of Bullard was the only person registered in the Girls 18 division.
A total of 39 individuals have signed up for the annual tournament.
