JSA U9 Bandits snare first place finish at Jalapeno Tree Shootout

TYLER — The Jacksonville Soccer Association U9 Bandits won first place in their division at the 13th Annual Jalapeno Tree Shootout, that was held in Tyler over the weekend.
Team Jacksonville won its first game on Saturday morning, 1-0, with Isabella Sotelo scoring for the Bandits.
Kinley Gardner made a difficult save on a penalty kick in the match to preserve her clean sheet.
Game 2 on Saturday afternoon saw Jacksonville come away with a blowout win, with several Bandits getting into the scoring column.
Gardner didn't allow the ball to get past her, and Jacksonville was able to shutout its opponent.
In the Bandits' first game on Sunday, the match featured two good teams and it ended in a tie, 1-1.
Jacksonville was able to move out of pool play by winning first place in the pool and advance to the finals.
The Bandits were force to wait out a 30-minute weather delay, but once the match got started, it was all Bandits, as Jacksonville won, 3-1, to capture the championship.
Bandit team members include: Mackenzie Carpenter, Allyi Gonzales, Olivia Guzman, Keelie Pollock, Natalie Sanchez, Samantha Sanchez, Isabella Sotelo, and guest players Brynnleigh Campbell, and Kinley Gardner.
The Bandits are coached by Jose Carmona.
