JT Johnson garners Progress Player of the Week award

Jacksonville High School-senior JT Johnson was named on Monday as the Progress Player of the Week.
Johnson, a running back, scored four touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving — in the Indians' 49-20 triumph over Hallsville on Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
He led his team in the rushing department by amassing 111 yards on 19 carries for an average of 5.84 yards per carry.
Johnson, who made his first varsity start on Friday, also caught three passes for 71 yards and averaged 23.67 yards per catch.
