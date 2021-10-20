JTA members to join JC tennis team for Nov. mixer

The Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) and the Jacksonville College tennis team will have a joint tennis mixed from 9:00 am to 12:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Jacksonville High School tennis courts.
JTA players will partner with the college players in mini-matches with other mixed JTA/JC doubles team couples. Everyone will get to play with the nationally ranked junior college tennis players to their heart's content.
Last spring the combo doubles was greatly enjoyed by JTA players and their friends who participated in the good natured competition. The college players' sportsmanship made it a pleasurable experience for all those who were their partners.
JTA members will be invited to make voluntary donations to help support the college team in its quest to bring honor and credit to their school and to our community.
No reservations are required to play. Just show up and have a very good time.
The joint tennis mixer will serve as the annual JTA membership business meeting to elect officers and present a JTA Hall of Fame award. Chris Day will conduct the brief meeting after the tennis play has concluded.
