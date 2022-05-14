JTA presents scholarships to Will Royon and Haley George

Each spring the Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) awards scholarship to deserving graduating seniors that have taken part in Tribe Tennis through their high school days.
This year's scholarship winners are Will Royon and Haley George.
According too the JTA, both students rank in the top 10% of their class, and have contributed to the success of the Jacksonville High School tennis program for several seasons.
In addition. Royon and George have displayed outstanding character, and have been assets to the Tribe Tennis program, both on and off of the court.
Royon plans to attend Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. where he plans on studying engineering.
George will head to Tyler Junior College and will major in nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.