Juarez knocks in 4 goals in Tribe's 10-0 win over Lumberjacks

Jacksonville extended its winning streak to seven games by downing Diboll, 10-0, in a District 16-4A match that took place at The Historic Tomato Bowl on Tuesday night.
The Tribe are 6-0 in conference play. Their next match will take place on Feb. 21 at Palestine. The Wildcats are also 6-0 in league play.
Sebastion Juarez and Dylen Roberts were busy men, as Juarez scored four goals and Roberts three.
Juan Cedillo, Karol Cardenas and Jacob Gonzalez added a goal apiece for the Tribe.
Rolando Munoz and Armando Lara earned two assists each, while Chris Cardenas, Roberts, Juarez, Gabino Galvan and Christian Juarez had one apiece.
Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo stated that Edgar Moreira, Yair Balderas and JJ Cabrera played outstanding defense.
Tribe goalkeeper Davy Smith earned a clean sheet in the win.
