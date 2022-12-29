Juarez scores 2 goals, Tribe mow down Lindale, 5-1

LINDALE - Jacksonville Tribe Soccer successfully opened up the new season at Eagle Stadium in Lindale on Thursday morning by manhandling the Eagles, 5-1.
Sebastian Juarez scored two goals to pace the Jacksonville attack.
Scoring a goal apiece was Nathan Ramirez, Jacob Gonzalez and Armando Lara.
Collecting assists for the Tribe were Roberto Munoz, Chris Cardenas, Jonathan Frias and Karol Cardenas.
Working in front of winning goal keeper Davy Smith, were defenders Dylan Roberts, Edgar Moreyra, Juan Cedillo, Rolando Munoz and Gambino Galvan.
Jacksonville will play in the Alex Sandoval Memorial Alumni Game on Saturday at the Historic Tomato Bowl before heading west for the Forney Tournament (Jan. 5-7).
