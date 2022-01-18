JUCO basketball: Jacksonville College teams loses latest affairs

(Men) Lamar State-Port Arthur 83, Jacksonville College 68: JACKSONVILLE — The Seahawks from Lamar State-Port Arthur swooped into Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon where they handed the Jacksonville men an 83-68 loss. Five Seahawks scored in double figures to help secure the win. Jayden Johnson-Blair finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals while Jaden Young poured in 12 points to go along with four boards. Quendric Smith added eight points, seven rebounds coming in off of the bench. JC fell to 5-13, 1-7 with the defeat while LSPA improved to 11-7, 3-4. JC will travel to Lee College for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday.
(Women) Bossier Parish (La.) CC 71, Jacksonville College 64: BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Lady Jags gave the Lady Cavaliers all they wanted before BPCC eked out a 71-64 victory. JC will take a 4-9, 1-6 record into a 5:30 p.m. game at Kilgore College on Wednesday evening.
