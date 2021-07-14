JUCO Football: Kilgore College looking to fill roster slots

KILGORE — Kilgore College will be conducting a combine/try-out for the Ranger football team from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sat. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The event is open to high school juniors, seniors and post graduates.
Participants are asked to wear a comfortable athletic shirt and shorts, along with football cleats.
Walk-up registration ($30, cash only) will take place upon arrival on Sat.
Kilgore College plays in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (NJCAA, Division I).
The Rangers are coached by Willie Gooden.
