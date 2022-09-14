JUCO Soccer: Jags blank Coastal Bend; women lose to Navarro

Following a 2-0 victory over Coastal Bend College on Saturday in Beeville, the Jacksonville College Jaguar soccer team improved to 2-2 overall, 2-1 in Region XIV action.
Magnus Radmayr and Keita Karasawa were credited with goals for the Jaguars.
Elian Aguilar picked up an assist in the match.
JC scored a goal in each half.
The Jags are scheduled to host Blinn College at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Lady Jaguars traveled to Corsicana on Saturday where they fell 3-1 to undefeated Navarro College.
Diana Godines punched in JC's lone goal.
Navarro tallied 17 shots to JC's eight.
The Lady Jags (1-2, 1-2) are scheduled to face Blinn in Jacksonville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
