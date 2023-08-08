RUSK – Rusk’s Jules Mendoza had a night to remember in her varsity debut by collecting a match-high 12 kills, which helped propel the Lady Eagles to a 3-1 (25-10, 18-25, 25-10, 25-13) triumph over Frankston Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum.
Mendoza also pitched in three aces.
Rusk used a balanced attack in downing the Maidens. Sarah Boudreaux added eight spikes to go along with two aces and two blocks while Grace McCown and Aubrey Hassell finished with six kills apiece.
Frankston settled into a groove in the second set, and in the end the Maidens were able to come away with the win to tie the score, 1-1.
Rusk jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set and led from start to finish to regain the momentum. The Maidens pulled to within a point, 6-7, but the Lady Eagles answered by scoring off of a Hassell dink from center court and a Boudreaux ace.
The Lady Eagles sealed the deal by going on a 12-0 run to move ahead, 21-8.
In the decisive game, Rusk jumped out to an 8-1 lead to open and never looked back.
The highlight of the opening set for Rusk was varsity-newcomer Lillian Gates fueling a 12-0 run to close out the set after serving 11-straight points for the home team.
Rusk had 12 aces compared to Frankston’s four.
Next up for the Lady Eagles is the Tyler Tournament (Thursday through Saturday).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.