Junior Golf: Bullard trio among leaders at Garden Valley tour stop

LINDALE — Three members of the Bullard High School girl's golf team were among the top finishers in the NTPGA Junior Tour East medalist tour stop at Garden Valley Golf Resort in Lindale on Sunday.
Josie McClure and and Natasha Johnson both finished tied for second in the Girls 15-18 grouping after recording identical rounds of 94.
Amaya Johnson shot a 111 to finish in fifth place.
The three young ladies will be seniors when classes resume later this year.
The East Medalist tour stops in Frankston (Pine Dunes) on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.