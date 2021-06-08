Junior Golf: Bullard trio among leaders at Garden Valley tour stop

Natasha Johnson, far left, and Josie McClure, second from left, finished tied for second place in the Girls 15-18 division of the NTPGA Junior Tour Summer Series East Medalist tour stop at Garden Valley in Lindale on Sunday. Amaya Johnson, second from right, came in fifth place. The trio of young ladies are members of the Bullard Lady Panther Golf team.

LINDALE — Three members of the Bullard High School girl's golf team were among the top finishers in the NTPGA Junior Tour East medalist tour stop at Garden Valley Golf Resort in Lindale on Sunday.

Josie McClure and and Natasha Johnson both finished tied for second in the Girls 15-18 grouping after recording identical rounds of 94.

Amaya Johnson shot a 111 to finish in fifth place.

The three young ladies will be seniors when classes resume later this year.

The East Medalist tour stops in Frankston (Pine Dunes) on Wednesday.

