Junior Golf: Katelyn Henslee wins first place at Oak Hurst

The North Texas PGA Junior Tour (East Medalist) tour made a stop in Bullard (Oak Hurst Golf Club) on Tuesday, with several local youth seeing action.
Rusk's Katelyn Henslee carded an 88 to capture first place in the Girls 13-14 division.
She defeated Kenzie McClenny of Lindale by 10 strokes.
In the Boys 15-18 segment, two young men from Troup were included in the field.
Christopher Franklin checked in at 80, to end the day tied for 8th place, while Bradley Adams shot a 121 to take 17th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.