Junior Golf: Local girls play well at NTPGA's Mt. Pleasant tour stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A pair of area golfers turned in a solid effort on Monday at the NTPGA's East Medalist tour stop at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.
In the Girl's 12-14 segment, Katelyn Henslee of Rusk shot a 94 to take second place, while Bullard's Adyson Pipkin carded a 96 and came in third place. Pipkin was attempting to win her fifth tournament of the season.
McKenna Meskimen, from Sulphur Springs, fired an 86 to win first place.
