Junior linksters from Bullard record strong efforts at Hollytree

TYLER — A first place finish by Kyle Schneider in the Boy's 15-18 division of the NTPGA Junior Golf East Medalist tour stop at Hollytree County Club in Tyler on Monday was the highlight of the day for seven youth from Bullard who represented well across several divisions.
Schneider carded a 79 and won by a single stroke.
Finishing at T3 was Kaiden Schneider, who recorded a round of 81, while Matthew Elliott's 83 put him in sixth place.
Noah Nichols shot a 91 and was 11th.
In the Boy's 11-12 segment, Brendan Lively ended up in second place following a round of 85. He was seven strokes off of the pace.
In the same division, Jacob Morris wound up in fourth place, carding an 87.
Gracie Smith, playing in the Girl's 15-18 grouping, came in second place, shooting an 89, which was nine back of the winner.
