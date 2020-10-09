JV Tennis: Tribe girls propel team to 18-7 win over Tyler High

The Jacksonville junior varsity girls had a perfect afternoon on Thursday, going 8-8 in singles matches and winning all three doubles matches to help send the Tribe to an 18-7 rout of Tyler High.
Jacksonville evened its worksheet at 2-2- with the win, which took place on the Tribe's home courts.
In Girl's Singles play Claudia Mireles, Camden Fontenot, Abby Fagg and Katelyn Cantu all won by 6-0 scores.
Other winners for the home team were Itzeal Chaparro (7-5) and Zoe Rogers (6-1).
Girl's Doubles saw Fontenot/Mireles (6-1), Fagg/Cantu (6-3) and Otero/Chaparro (6-1) pair up for convincing wins.
Jacksonville won four of the Boy's Singles matches where Wes Ronyon, Westyn Hassell and Ethan Mathis all won by 6-4 margins.
Cornel Jordan (7-6) also earned a point for his squad.
In Boy's Doubles, Ronyon/Mendoza (6-3) and Silva/Harrell (6-1) were winners for Jacksonville.
The Tribe were also victorious in the Mixed Doubles test. Rogers/Murphy posted a 6-2 win in that match.
