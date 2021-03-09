JV Tennis: Tribe's Panuco and Killingsworth win consolation title in Whitehouse

Connor Panuco and Ty Killingsworth of Jacksonville won the consolation championship in boy's doubles at the Whitehouse Junior Varsity Tournament, which took place on Monday, March 1.
The Tribe duo downed teammates Ethan Mathis and Vedrel Ybarra, 8-3, in the finals match.
Ashley Fagg went 3-1 for the tourney to win third place in girl's singles.
Also winning bronze medals were Claudia Mireles and Wes Royon, who won two of their three matches.
Whitehouse JV Tournament 3/1
Jacksonville Results
Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva – 4th place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3
Semis – lost to Wills Point – 3-6, 3-6
3rd place – lost to Texas High – 2-6, 6-3, (11-13)
Connor Panuco & Ty Killingsworth – consolation winners
1st round – lost to Texas High – 3-8
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4
Cons. Final – defeated Jacksonville – 8-3
Ethan Mathis & Vedrel Ybarra
1st round – lost to Wills Point – 2-8
2nd round – bye
Cons. Final – lost to Jacksonville 3-8
Boys singles
Felipe Ortega
1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 5-8
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-8
3rd round – defeated Whitehouse – 6-1
Jesus Salas
1st round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4
2nd round – lost to Texas High – 0-8
3rd round – lost to Bullard – 3-8
4th round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-8
Girls doubles
Mayte Otero & Gracie Webb
1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8
3rd round – defeated Texas High – 8-6
Diana Cornejo & Dorelly Saldana
1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-8
2nd round – lost to Lufkin – 3-8
3rd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-6
Girls singles
Abby Fagg – 3rd place
1st round – defeated Wills Point – 8-3
2nd round – defeated Bullard – 8-2
Semis – lost to Texas High – 1-6, 3-6
3rd place – defeated Bullard – 7-6, 6-3
Camden Fontenot
1st round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4
2nd round – lost to Texas High – 3-8
3rd round – defeated Bullard – 8-6
4th round – lost to Wills Point 4-8
Katelyn Cantu
1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6
2nd round – lost to Bullard 0-8
3rd round – lost to Wills Point 4-8
4th round – lost to Bullard 2-8
Mixed doubles
Claudia Mireles & Wes Royon – 3rd place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-3
Semis – lost to Tyer Legacy – 7-6, 3-6, (3-10)
3rd place – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-0, 7-5
Rachel Dye & Brayden Murphy
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-2
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-8
3rd round - defeated Wills Point – 8-2
4th round – lost to Wills Point – 2-8
Itzeel Chaparro & Cornel Jordan
1st round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-8
3rd round – lost to Wills Point – 4-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.