JV Tennis: Tribe's Panuco and Killingsworth win consolation title in Whitehouse
File art

Connor Panuco and Ty Killingsworth of Jacksonville won the consolation championship in boy's doubles at the Whitehouse Junior Varsity Tournament, which took place on Monday, March 1.

The Tribe duo downed teammates Ethan Mathis and Vedrel Ybarra, 8-3, in the finals match.

Ashley Fagg went 3-1 for the tourney to win third place in girl's singles.

Also winning bronze medals were Claudia Mireles and Wes Royon, who won two of their three matches.

 

Whitehouse JV Tournament 3/1

 

Jacksonville Results

Boys doubles

 

Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva – 4th place

1st round – bye

2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3

Semis – lost to Wills Point – 3-6, 3-6

3rd place – lost to Texas High – 2-6, 6-3, (11-13)

 

Connor Panuco & Ty Killingsworth – consolation winners

1st round – lost to Texas High – 3-8

2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4

Cons. Final – defeated Jacksonville – 8-3

 

Ethan Mathis & Vedrel Ybarra

1st round – lost to Wills Point – 2-8

2nd round – bye

Cons. Final – lost to Jacksonville 3-8

 

Boys singles

 

Felipe Ortega

1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 5-8

2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 3-8

3rd round – defeated Whitehouse – 6-1

 

Jesus Salas

1st round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4

2nd round – lost to Texas High – 0-8

3rd round – lost to Bullard – 3-8

4th round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-8

 

Girls doubles

 

Mayte Otero & Gracie Webb

1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6

2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8

3rd round – defeated Texas High – 8-6

 

 

 

Diana Cornejo & Dorelly Saldana

1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-8

2nd round – lost to Lufkin – 3-8

3rd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-6

 

Girls singles

 

Abby Fagg – 3rd place

1st round – defeated Wills Point – 8-3

2nd round – defeated Bullard – 8-2

Semis – lost to Texas High – 1-6, 3-6

3rd place – defeated Bullard – 7-6, 6-3

 

Camden Fontenot

1st round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4

2nd round – lost to Texas High – 3-8

3rd round – defeated Bullard – 8-6

4th round – lost to Wills Point 4-8

 

Katelyn Cantu

1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6

2nd round – lost to Bullard 0-8

3rd round – lost to Wills Point 4-8

4th round – lost to Bullard 2-8

 

Mixed doubles

 

Claudia Mireles & Wes Royon – 3rd place

1st round – bye

2nd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-3

Semis – lost to Tyer Legacy – 7-6, 3-6, (3-10)

3rd place – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-0, 7-5

 

Rachel Dye & Brayden Murphy

1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-2

2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 3-8

3rd round - defeated Wills Point – 8-2

4th round – lost to Wills Point – 2-8

 

Itzeel Chaparro & Cornel Jordan

1st round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3

2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-8

3rd round – lost to Wills Point – 4-8

 

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you